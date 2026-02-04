Yamaha, what a mess—everyone in the pits! V4 under scrutiny and riders sidelined: the situation

All Yamaha riders are stuck in the garage; day 2 of the Sepang test has begun without them. The situation and the morning times.

The second day of MotoGP testing at Sepang is underway, but without the Yamahas. That’s what the timing sheets show at the end of the morning session on the Malaysian track. What’s happening to the Iwata brand, which already yesterday lost Quartararo to injury? Here’s the answer: an in-depth analysis of the V4 is ongoing before allowing its riders, including test riders, to get back on track with the rest of the field…

motogp.com, yesterday Fabio Quartararo, once he returned to the track after his morning crash, encountered a serious technical issue with the M1 V4. All As reported by, yesterday Fabio Quartararo, once he returned to the track after his morning crash, encountered a serious technical issue with the M1 V4. All Yamaha riders have been sidelined as a precaution, and the engineers are working to find answers and resolve the situation as soon as possible. It’s another heavy blow for the project of the only manufacturer left in rank D, which has been working tirelessly to climb back up…

The other manufacturers in action

The day started well for Honda, with Joan Mir on top. Lap times have already dropped significantly compared to yesterday; the HRC spearhead is six tenths off Pecco Bagnaia’s all-time record (1:56.337), with the VR46 Ducati duo about a tenth behind. Times are still not very telling, as the focus is on preparations for the new season. On the report sheet, a high-speed crash at Turn 5 for Alex Marquez, without consequences. Ducati Gresini’s 2025 vice-champion carried out some aerodynamic testing. Same at KTM, which tried the new fairing on track yesterday and continues testing today with the Tech3 riders as well. At Aprilia, the focus is now entirely on the new RS-GP26 after yesterday’s comparison tests. Activity will continue until 18:00 local time, 11:00 in Italy; here are the times so far.

Morning times, Day 2