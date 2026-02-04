MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Yamaha, what a mess—everyone in the pits! V4 under scrutiny and riders sidelined: the situation

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 04 February 2026 at 07:43
motogp-yamaha-test-sepang
All Yamaha riders are stuck in the garage; day 2 of the Sepang test has begun without them. The situation and the morning times.
The second day of MotoGP testing at Sepang is underway, but without the Yamahas. That’s what the timing sheets show at the end of the morning session on the Malaysian track. What’s happening to the Iwata brand, which already yesterday lost Quartararo to injury? Here’s the answer: an in-depth analysis of the V4 is ongoing before allowing its riders, including test riders, to get back on track with the rest of the field…
As reported by motogp.com, yesterday Fabio Quartararo, once he returned to the track after his morning crash, encountered a serious technical issue with the M1 V4. All Yamaha riders have been sidelined as a precaution, and the engineers are working to find answers and resolve the situation as soon as possible. It’s another heavy blow for the project of the only manufacturer left in rank D, which has been working tirelessly to climb back up…

The other manufacturers in action

The day started well for Honda, with Joan Mir on top. Lap times have already dropped significantly compared to yesterday; the HRC spearhead is six tenths off Pecco Bagnaia’s all-time record (1:56.337), with the VR46 Ducati duo about a tenth behind. Times are still not very telling, as the focus is on preparations for the new season. On the report sheet, a high-speed crash at Turn 5 for Alex Marquez, without consequences. Ducati Gresini’s 2025 vice-champion carried out some aerodynamic testing. Same at KTM, which tried the new fairing on track yesterday and continues testing today with the Tech3 riders as well. At Aprilia, the focus is now entirely on the new RS-GP26 after yesterday’s comparison tests. Activity will continue until 18:00 local time, 11:00 in Italy; here are the times so far.

Morning times, Day 2

Morning standings, Day 2 of Sepang test

Read also

Pecco Bagnaia, the Ducati GP26 restores his smile: real breakthrough or just an illusion?Pecco Bagnaia, the Ducati GP26 restores his smile: real breakthrough or just an illusion?
Marc Marquez tops the Sepang timesheets but warns: "The priority is something elseMarc Marquez tops the Sepang timesheets but warns: "The priority is something else
Yamaha

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

aprilia-aero-seat-motogp
MotoGP

Aprilia RS-GP26: new 'hedgehog' aerodynamic feature and non-stop testing for 2026

04 February 2026
Davide Tardozzi con Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Pedro Acosta to Ducati? Davide Tardozzi’s response

04 February 2026
Toprak Razgatlioglu
MotoGP

Yamaha and Honda in MotoGP: if Iwata weeps, Asaka laughs

04 February 2026

More news

aprilia-aero-seat-motogp

Aprilia RS-GP26: new 'hedgehog' aerodynamic feature and non-stop testing for 2026

MotoGP
Davide Tardozzi con Marc Marquez

Pedro Acosta to Ducati? Davide Tardozzi’s response

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Yamaha and Honda in MotoGP: if Iwata weeps, Asaka laughs

MotoGP
Nicolo Bulega Aruba Ducati Superbike SBK

SBK, the strengths of the new Ducati and Toprak's departure: the interview with Bulega (VIDEO)

Superbike
Bulega Lecuona Aruba Ducati Superbike SBK 2026

SBK, the Aruba Ducati team is unveiled: Lecuona challenges Bulega for the 2026 title

Superbike

Popular articles

motogp-mm93-comeback (1)

Marc Marquez returns, Quartararo—what a crash! Plenty of work at the Sepang test

MotoGP
motogp-pre-test-sepang-2026

Marc Marquez is back; Martin and Aldeguer absent: 2026 kicks off with the Sepang Test

MotoGP
Alex Marquez

Farewell to Gresini, Alex Marquez: "It's time to take a risk"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati Test Sepang MotoGP

Marc Marquez tops the Sepang timesheets but warns: "The priority is something else

MotoGP
mm93-motogp-test-sepang-day1

Marc Márquez restarts in style; aerodynamics reigns at the Sepang test

MotoGP

Loading