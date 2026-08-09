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MotoGP Silverstone: Alex Marquez fastest in Warm-Up, Bezzecchi struggles. Today’s TV schedule

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 09 August 2026 at 11:10
Alex Marquez rides the Gresini Ducati MotoGP bike at Silverstone
Alex Marquez: better management and regret over the medium tire
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Ducati tries to bounce back after the heavy defeat to Aprilia in the Sprint: younger Marquez looks the most on form. Bez very fatigued.
This morning, the last 10 minutes were used to work with the race in mind. Almost everyone went out with a soft front and medium rear tire; the only rider to use the soft-soft combination was Marco Bezzecchi. The rider from Romagna is not in the best physical condition, so he preferred to use a tire that would allow him to ride more calmly and with less risk. Surely, in the afternoon race the soft rear won’t be usable, given that in the Sprint race it suffered a big drop-off after just 3–4 laps. Bez looked quite uncomfortable; yesterday’s effort is taking its toll.

Silverstone GP: Warm Up times and standings

The best time in Warm Up was set by Alex Marquez in 1'57"680, 73 thousandths faster than Raul Fernandez on the Trackhouse Aprilia. Third time for Marc Marquez’s Ducati, 474 thousandths behind his brother. Bezzecchi was fourth, ahead of the VR46 team’s Desmosedicis ridden by Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli.
Warm Up times classification MotoGP Silverstone
MotoGP Silverstone, Warm Up results: times and standings

MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3: today’s TV and streaming schedule

Live TV coverage of the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races is on Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208). For live streaming, Sky Go and NOW are available. Free-to-air channel TV8 will broadcast the races on delay only.
Live on Sky
12:15 - Moto2 Race (17 laps)
14:00 - MotoGP Race (20 laps)
15:30 - Moto3 Race (15 laps)
TV8 delayed broadcasts
15:15 - Moto2 Race (17 laps)
17:00 - MotoGP Race (20 laps)
18:30 - Moto3 Race (15 laps)

MotoGP starting grid

1) Jorge Martin
2) Raul Fernandez
3) Ai Ogura
4) Fabio Di Giannantonio
5) Marco Bezzecchi
6) Marc Marquez
7) Alex Marquez
8) Franco Morbidelli
9) Pedro Acosta
10) Iker Lecuona
11) Jack Miller
12) Joan Mir
13) Fabio Quartararo
14) Diogo Moreira
15) Luca Marini
16) Pecco Bagnaia
17) Alex Rins
18) Brad Binder
19) Enea Bastianini
20) Cal Crutchlow
21) Pol Espargaro
22) Toprak Razgatlioglu
23) Augusto Fernandez
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Read also

MotoGP Focus: Why Aprilia Wins Easily at SilverstoneMotoGP Focus: Why Aprilia Wins Easily at Silverstone
Bagnaia shock at Silverstone: "Marquez and I were the slowest"Bagnaia shock at Silverstone: "Marquez and I were the slowest"
Alex Marquez

byMatteo Bellan

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