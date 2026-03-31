Ducati in crisis: Tardozzi cannot hide the truth

Marc Marquez ’s fifth place in the United States GP was affected by the Long Lap Penalty he had to serve and by pain in his right arm, which he has been suffering from since Friday’s 192 km/h crash at COTA. Without that penalty, the reigning MotoGP champion could have fought for the podium, but not for the win. Ducati is looking to make amends ahead of the next round in Jerez.

Physical and technical problems

Marc Marquez’s Ducati GP26 didn’t have the pace to win in Austin, where the Cervera rider usually dominates. Two factors are slowing the nine-time world champion in this early part of the MotoGP season. The first: his physical condition. The #93 was still dealing with the aftermath of last autumn’s crash in Mandalika, which has followed him since winter testing, in Thailand and Brazil. Then the Texas crash seems to have further complicated the situation with his right arm and shoulder.

The second factor is technical in nature, with Aprilia’s rivals appearing to have moved ahead in terms of performance. The three victories by Marco Bezzecchi in the first three races are certainly no coincidence, and the Noale manufacturer also sealed a one-two at COTA. An unthinkable result until 2025, given that the Ducatis were clearly superior to the RS-GP.

Tardozzi’s post-Texas analysis

Davide Tardozzi, team manager of Ducati Lenovo, summed up the situation in the garage after the GP of the Americas. "In my opinion, Marc is not yet at 100%. When he passed Raul Fernandez and caught up with Pecco and Bastianini, he gained eight tenths in five or six laps. This means that, when he’s in shape, he’s capable of overtaking his rivals, but Marquez is Marquez." Last October’s crash in Indonesia still weighs on him, but the Italian technician doesn’t want to go into details. "If you ask me for a percentage… it’s like rolling the dice. I can’t say it, and I’m sure it wouldn’t be accurate. Unfortunately, what happened in Indonesia still has consequences; it’s not quite right yet."

Ducati loses the lead

Tardozzi confirms Ducati’s step back for 2026, as evidenced by the problems of the brand’s other riders. "Di Giannantonio and Bagnaia clearly stated that they couldn’t control the rear tire," Tardozzi continued. "We relied on it too much, the wear was excessive, especially on the right side, and at a certain point they couldn’t fight anymore."

This is a clear technical signal, showing that Ducati is no longer as effective as it once was. On the other hand, the Noale bikes are in a purple patch and it will be difficult to knock them off the top. "Aprilia has improved a lot. If we compare last year’s data with this year’s, they’ve gained seven or eight tenths, while we’ve only gained one or two. It’s an impressive improvement. They have strong riders, like we do, but we need to hurry up. We expect something from the engineers. I’m sure Gigi is the first to be unhappy with this situation. We need to work on it and hope to bring something to Jerez."

Ducati won’t throw in the towel

The race for the MotoGP title isn’t over; there are still 19 races to go. And the overall standings don’t reflect Ducati’s true potential. "It’s true that we’re no longer the dominant bike of recent years, but we’re not even the bike you see today in qualifying. There have been unfortunate episodes, like in Thailand, where Marc would have been on the podium if it hadn’t been for the rear tire problem. We need to be more attentive in our management and better understand the riders’ needs. There have been situations that didn’t put them in the best conditions."