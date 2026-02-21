MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Contracts already sealed, choices made in the dark: too many gambles or fresh impetus for MotoGP?

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 21 February 2026 at 17:02
2026 MotoGP World Championship yet to start, 2027 contracts perhaps already signed: some thoughts on the pros and cons.
Contracts already decided and to be made official in a few days? If only—then we could get back to talking solely about what happens on track! Even if it’s not exactly good news that, a week before the start of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship, everything seems set for 2027. The true pecking order hasn’t been revealed yet; so far we’ve only talked about test days in which no one pushed 100% to really show what they’re capable of. It wasn’t the time: the focus is on the bikes, on the various components to sort out, on the aerodynamics to be homologated shortly, on frames, swingarms, engines, tires, and more. In short: as every year, there will be surprises on track, but who knows if everyone will have made the right choice for the big revolution! Let’s not underestimate that every year is a major challenge, between those who must confirm themselves and those who want to climb back—so imagine looking two years ahead...

All decided? Calmer riders

Let’s revisit Pecco Bagnaia’s words to motogp.com at the end of the first day of testing in Buriram: “In a few days all the teams will make their announcements, including mine. Let’s wait.” When asked whether he will go to Aprilia or not, he gave a playful smile and a cryptic reply: “We’ll see.” The first impression, however, is one of a certain relief from Ducati’s #63. More than understandable: for months now the media has been talking only about the rider market, putting considerable pressure on the shoulders of all the guys in MotoGP. Sure, managers handle that, but the questions are asked to the riders and you can’t remain indifferent... Having clarified what your future will be during such a delicate transition as the one coming in 2027 means lifting a weight off your shoulders and being able to focus solely on the Championship that’s about to start.

And what if they got it wrong?

There’s also the flip side to this situation. As mentioned, the 2026 MotoGP season hasn’t started yet—in fact, winter testing isn’t even over! In an increasingly frantic race to secure a seat not for the following year, but even for two years later (some rumors started in November 2025), it can also mean a leap into the unknown, a game of Russian roulette. We don’t even know what the true hierarchy on track will be this year, though clearly with few doubts especially for Ducati and Aprilia, but 2027 represents a radical change. Who will nail the right project and become the benchmark brand in the new 800cc era? And how can riders know if they’ve made the right choice? It will be a leap in the dark for everyone. But perhaps that’s fine—taking a few risks might help liven up a championship that needs new challenges and less predictability.

