MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

From Motocross to ATP Tennis: The Extraordinary Story of Tallon Griekspoor

Motocross
by Alessio Piana
Tuesday, 06 January 2026 at 21:00
Jeffrey Herlings
These days in Turin the ATP Finals are underway. As world No. 30, Tallon Griekspoor is clearly not among the chosen few for the Finals alongside Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and company. However, the Dutch tennis player’s story is one worth telling. Before making his mark with a racket in hand, he was quite the talent at a very young age on a motocross bike.

FROM MOTOCROSS TO TENNIS

Tallon comes from a family devoted to tennis. His mother is a long-time coach, while his older twin brothers, Scott and Kevin, were both professional tennis players: the former reached world No. 205, while the latter climbed to No. 655 in the ATP rankings in 2017. The family outlier is his father, who was a motocross rider and passed this passion on to Tallon.

INVOLVED IN MOTOCROSS FROM A VERY YOUNG AGE

As a child, Griekspoor raced at the junior level in national motocross, understandably one of the most popular sports in the Netherlands. As the years went by, he decided to give it a try with a racket, turning professional in 2015 at the age of 19. Three years ago he reached a career-high of No. 21 in the ATP rankings, while in 2025 he stood out by reaching the fourth round at Roland Garros.

MOTORSPORT REMAINS THE FIRST LOVE

With a silver medal in the Davis Cup representing the Netherlands, earned last year, Tallon Griekspoor remains a motocross enthusiast. His idols? Clearly his compatriots Max Verstappen and, given his motocross roots, Jeffrey Herlings. "I can’t say I like motorsport more than tennis," the Dutchman admitted. "I certainly like it just as much as tennis. Riders work hard; they prepare meticulously, including from a physical and athletic standpoint. The feeling you get from going that fast is priceless," Griekspoor reaffirmed.

Read also

Katsuyuki Nakasuga's Valencia 2012 fairytale: the magic that stunned the starsKatsuyuki Nakasuga's Valencia 2012 fairytale: the magic that stunned the stars
From Silence to Glory: A 2025 to Remember for Andrea Verona, a Legend of World EnduroFrom Silence to Glory: A 2025 to Remember for Andrea Verona, a Legend of World Enduro
   
Corsedimoto

byAlessio Piana

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Jeffrey Herlings
Motocross

Jeffrey Herlings from KTM to Honda: "To win the sixth title"

03 January 2026
Husqvarna
Motocross

Husqvarna Lives On: on a mission to conquer America and the world in Motocross

02 January 2026

More news

Josh Herrin

Silence and Speed: Will Josh Herrin’s Electric Adventure Be Enough to Convince the Skeptics?

Road Racing
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez: "In a normal life, I wouldn't spend this kind of money

MotoGP
Benda P51

Future in the saddle: Benda P51 combines a 250 cc boxer and electric power, 178 kg and big-sportbike performance

Dreams
Iannone

Rea in Doubt, Iannone a Mystery: Jerez Tests Mark the First Real World Championship Showdown

Superbike
Alex e Marc Marquez

Marquez's mom tells her story: "We skipped dinner to buy boots

MotoGP

Popular articles

CFMoto Aspar MotoGP

CFMOTO, from the KTM-based attempt to the MotoGP dream: Aspar Martinez confirms the plans

MotoGP
Claudio Domenicali

Claudio Domenicali: "People complain about Ducati

MotoGP
Marc Marquez (2)

Marc Marquez: A Valentino Rossi record in his sights

MotoGP
dovizioso-yamaha-eicma

Andrea Dovizioso: "Here's why they were giving us dirty looks!

MotoGP
Jonathan Rea Tester Honda HRC Superbike SBK

Is Jonathan Rea a good test rider? Honda is confident; at Kawasaki there were doubts

Superbike

Loading