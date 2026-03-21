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Transfer bombshell: a top rider signs with the VR46 team

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Saturday, 21 March 2026 at 09:10
MotoGP Brasile 2026
The MotoGP rider market continues its negotiations even though official announcements are at a standstill, due to a diplomatic standoff between Liberty and the MSMA, the manufacturers’ association. With the factory team line-ups almost set, attention now turns to the satellite squads. According to Spanish sources, Fermin Aldeguer has reached an agreement with VR46.

Aldeguer in fluorescent yellow

The future of Fermín Aldeguer in MotoGP took a significant turn this week. Although he remains focused on recovering from his injury, the young Spanish talent will leave the Gresini team to don VR46 colors from 2027. The bombshell was dropped by Spanish newspaper ‘AS’.
Fermin stunned everyone in his rookie MotoGP season, adapting very well to the Ducati GP24. He finished eighth in the championship and won the Rookie of the Year award. That victory in Indonesia, where he became the second-youngest rider to win in the premier class, made it clear we’re looking at a special talent. For this reason, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer decided to lock him down and guarantee him a contract through 2028, with a factory bike.

The rider market rolls on...

Who will be his next teammate? The name is still up for debate, and it will very likely be an Italian. Di Giannantonio, Morbidelli, or some even suggest Celestino Vietti. This move puts the Gresini team in a tough spot. Nadia Padovani’s squad will lose both of its current riders at once. Beyond Aldeguer’s departure, it’s almost certain that Alex Marquez will move to the factory KTM team, as he is eager to be part of a factory outfit.

Return after injury

Fermin Aldeguer has finally returned to the MotoGP tracks after the training injury he suffered in January. On the Aspar circuit, a crash caused a fracture of his left femur, and the recovery was very difficult. He skipped the entire pre-season and the first race in Thailand, a tough blow for such a young rider. In Brazil he is covering his first kilometers with the GP25 and in the wet he immediately cracked the top 10.

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Fermin Aldeguer

byLuigi Ciamburro

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