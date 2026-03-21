The particular conditions found in Goiania did not worry Marquez, who was quick to adapt: he will be one of the favorites for the MotoGP weekend.

Dry, wet, mixed conditions—there’s no situation that can trouble a phenomenon like Marc Marquez . Throughout his career, he has repeatedly shown great adaptability, and even on MotoGP Friday practice in Brazil he didn’t struggle with the various changes in track conditions. Fourth fastest in FP1 and second in Practice , direct access to Q2 in Qualifying, and an excellent pace heading into a weekend in which conditions could change again.

MotoGP Brazil, Marquez thrives in tricky conditions

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider spoke to Sky Sport MotoGP, emphasizing that one of his strengths is once again proving useful in Goiania: "Adapting right away is a skill that’s part of my riding style. I liked the track, even if it’s not the best for my style since there are long right-handers, but I felt good both in the wet and in mixed conditions. It was very hard to understand the limit, because the problem is that water comes up from underground, which makes everything more complicated."

Marquez highlighted an aspect of the Desmosedici GP26 that they’ve worked on a lot and where there’s still room for improvement: "Above all, the electronics. When you arrive at a new track, every detail matters. I usually have a high sensitivity with electronics; I like to be precise, because that way you can gain a lot of time. That’s the aspect we worked on the most. As for the setup, the situation isn’t clear—we tried some things, but a setup needs to be tested at the limit."

The unusual conditions already experienced—and those that could arise during the rest of the weekend—have made it difficult to pin down a base setup. The feeling is that, in this Brazilian Grand Prix, it will mainly be up to the individual riders to make the difference by adapting effectively to every situation. Marc is a master at this; he excels when he has to put something extra of his own into it, even going beyond the bike’s potential limits. He has shown time and again that he has an extra gear when the going gets tough—his rivals know it well.