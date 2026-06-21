Marc Marquez stuns everyone: "If I don't improve, I won't continue for long

Another positive result for Marc Marquez , who steps onto the podium in the MotoGP Sprint at Brno. The Ducati ace’s health continues to improve, even if he’s not yet at his best. A result that helps not only morale, but also the standings and his title hopes. Provided everything keeps moving in the right direction...

A big chance for the standings

In a Sprint race you need only half the physical effort compared to a Sunday race. So the real test will be today’s challenge, to understand just how far Marc Marquez is on his way back to champion mode. At the end of Saturday the Cervera rider kept his feet on the ground and was extremely analytical, noting that the gap to provisional leader Marco Bezzecchi is 65 points. But the Aprilia rival will miss the Czech Republic GP due to a sanction handed down by the FIM after his harsh reaction toward a marshal. There’s ground to be made up in the standings—an opportunity #93 absolutely cannot miss.

Marc not yet at 100%

The elder Marquez brother seemed rather cautious, tucked in behind Pecco Bagnaia and Ai Ogura. He could have attacked but chose to keep calm. "I got close, but with these bikes you need to have everything perfectly under control to attack. The pace was very similar; we were all lapping in practically identical times. When I got there, I was more worried that one of them might make a mistake than about launching an attack... Maybe the Marc from five years ago would’ve dared more, but at the moment I don’t have everything under control enough to allow myself that kind of risk."

The instinct to win

Physical recovery remains the priority, but with Bezzecchi leaving Brno with a double zero, it’s time to capitalize. Marc Marquez prefers not to make short-term calculations. "My goal is to build my future. If I don’t improve physically, I won’t be here for many more years. I have to be patient and focus on improving more and more." A podium isn’t enough for him; the hunger for victories is still kicking, and he wants to remain the king of MotoGP. The priority isn’t yet to win races, but to feel capable of doing so again when the moment comes. "To aim for victory you need to be on track on Friday in FP1 and do everything with the same intensity, and at the moment we’re not managing that."