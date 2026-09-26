MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK Cremona: Bulega has lost his way, now Surra is record-breaking

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
Saturday, 26 September 2026 at 10:28
Surra
Follow us on Google News
At the pivotal moment, Superbike decidedly changes face: Iker Lecuona, Ducati’s wingman, takes center stage, relentlessly pounding out a frightening pace. At the tail end of the third free practice session, Alberto Surra set everyone straight, climbing to the top of the timesheets for the first time. Nicolò Bulega, on the other hand, seems to have faded right on the very weekend that could crown him World Champion.
Alberto Surra had already made himself noticed on Friday, closing with a third-fastest time full of promise. In the final stretch of free practice he was even more devastating, clocking a 1'27"666 that smashes all references on the small Lombardy circuit, even the Superpole record set by Nicolò Bulega last year. Who knows what he’ll show us later in the all-or-nothing lap that decides qualifying. Recently, the World Championship’s luxury rookie had the chance to test the factory Ducati, which then opted for the more seasoned Franco Morbidelli with a view to 2027. This top spot, even if purely symbolic, is a bit of revenge.

Nicolò Bulega flying under the radar 

Surra may have used one of the four available SCQ tires to try a Superpole configuration, but it’s still an outstanding statement from a kid in only his tenth outing in the world series. Nicolò Bulega, instead, took a clear step back from Friday, when he crashed in both sessions yet still finished on the heels of the rampant Lecuona. In FP3 he was one of the very few not to improve, slipping to tenth in the combined. Too bad to be true.
Here, though, Lecuona has a formidable pace, and the prospect of beating him—as has happened 26 times out of 27—looks increasingly remote as we approach the first showdown of this Italian round. On Friday Bulega pointed to the tires, mentioning vibration issues in the box. Ducati also intervened by changing the frame, but the situation worsened. Here in Cremona last year Bulega won three out of three races, clearly beating Toprak Razgatlioglu.

An unusual session

Jake Dixon also fitted the qualifying tire on the Honda, dragging the Honda to third in the combined, behind the two Ducatis. On the small Lombardy circuit, the CBR-RR was strong a year ago as well: Xavi Vierge finished fifth twice. Bimota roared with Axel Bassani in fourth, while Alvaro Bautista is back up front too, for once better than Yari Montella in sixth. At this point, Superpole will be particularly exciting.
Iker Lecuona

Bulega is World Champion today if... 

It’s not statistically very likely that Nicolò Bulega can clinch the Superbike World Championship today with eight races to spare. He needs to aim for the win in Race 1, but above all hope that Iker Lecuona finishes sixth or lower. Considering that the Spaniard has lost to Nicolò 26 times out of 27, but has almost always finished right behind him, only a potential mistake would definitively settle matters. Realistically, we’ll talk about it again on Sunday. Let’s remember that in Superbike history, which began in 1988, there is only one Italian rider on the world champions’ roll of honor: Max Biaggi, champion with Aprilia in 2010 and 2012.
Superbike Cremona: Combined free practice classification
Photo: Mauro Stanzani
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Superbike, watch out for Alberto Surra: at Cremona, the Motocorsa team is dreaming bigSuperbike, watch out for Alberto Surra: at Cremona, the Motocorsa team is dreaming big
Bulega angry, Lecuona beaming: 'This is the Ducati I want'Bulega angry, Lecuona beaming: 'This is the Ducati I want'
Alberto Surra

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

lecuona (1)
Superbike

SBK Cremona: Bulega comes alive, but Lecuona takes pole

26 September 2026
Somkiat Chantra
Superbike

MotoGP, Superbike and the Suzuka 8 Hours: Somkiat Chantra, one man in three, makes Honda HRC history

26 September 2026
Alberto Surra Motocorsa Superbike Cremona
Superbike

Superbike, watch out for Alberto Surra: at Cremona, the Motocorsa team is dreaming big

26 September 2026

More news

Manu Gonzalez Senna Agius Moto2 MotoGP

Manu Gonzalez out of MotoGP: the Tech3 team explains why it chose Senna Agius

MotoGP
lecuona (1)

SBK Cremona: Bulega comes alive, but Lecuona takes pole

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Mom Roser and childhood memories: "Alex used to clean Marc's bike"

MotoGP
Somkiat Chantra

MotoGP, Superbike and the Suzuka 8 Hours: Somkiat Chantra, one man in three, makes Honda HRC history

Superbike
Alberto Surra Motocorsa Superbike Cremona

Superbike, watch out for Alberto Surra: at Cremona, the Motocorsa team is dreaming big

Superbike

Popular articles

Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

MotoGP, Yamaha behind the scenes: here's why it chose Jorge Martin for 2027-2028

MotoGP
motogp-adelaide-gp-proteste

Adelaide-MotoGP dispute now in court: shock injunction threatens the 2027 Grand Prix

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta: KTM has made a serious mistake

MotoGP
arbolino-forward-moto2-2027

Tony Arbolino’s new revolution: is the Forward challenge his last resort in Moto2?

Road Racing
Brad Binder Jack Miller Superbike MotoGP

Superbike, Binder-BMW and Miller-Yamaha: Oliveira and Locatelli react

Superbike

Loading