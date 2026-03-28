Pedro Acosta and the 'hot' T-shirt that ignites the paddock

Pedro Acosta arrived in the MotoGP paddock in Texas and immediately made headlines. Not only for setting the fastest time in the first free practice session of the Austin GP, but also for a T-shirt that instantly went viral.

Cynical in the press conference

no expectations" on a circuit with "two long straights." "We know top speed is no longer our strong point, like it used to be." The Murcian rider is gaining more and more charisma and likability; he’s a pro at generating headlines both on and off the track. This time he managed it twice, and not just by posting the best lap in the morning session at COTA. He had already aimed some harsh words at KTM during the press conference, saying he had "" on a circuit with "." "."

Pedro Acosta did not mince words when recalling the problems encountered during the MotoGP weekend in Goiânia. "The problem was that we couldn’t improve the bike. From FP1 to the race, the performance level was the same." A direct jab at the crew in the garage that surely stirred up some commotion...

A bold T-shirt

Beyond the sporting aspect, what really caused a stir in the MotoGP paddock was Acosta’s stroll through the streets of Austin. The rider shared several photos as he enjoyed the city with the caption "It’s rodeo time." However, few paid much attention to the surroundings compared to his outfit. The KTM ace, who will don Ducati colors next year, wore a Splaxsy T-shirt with a suggestive message. On the back of the T-shirt it reads "Breakfast of Champions," accompanied by an explicit illustration of a man performing oral sex on a woman.

The garment, sold for $33.99 on the official website, has sparked a flood of comments of all kinds. His fans were shocked and amused by the rider’s boldness. And many bought the T-shirt online. One follower’s message gave pause: "Hahaha, what a badass! This is the kind of attitude I expect from MotoGP riders." We don’t know if this is an ad campaign or if Pedro Acosta simply likes the design, but it’s clear that boredom doesn’t exist with him.