Oh no, Toprak: The shoulder injury is serious, bringing an agonizing season to a premature end

The shoulder dislocation has serious consequences for Toprak Razgatlioglu : the Turkish Pramac Yamaha rider will undergo surgery, bringing his 2026 MotoGP season to an end.

A bitter end to an extremely tough rookie season in MotoGP. Toprak Razgatlioglu’s 2026 campaign is over due to the effects of the shoulder dislocation he sustained during the Indonesian GP. The Turkish rider had nevertheless gritted his teeth and raced for as long as he could (remember his return to the pits during Sunday’s race). He had said he would undergo examinations in Turkey, hoping to avoid surgery, but unfortunately his fears have come true. After further tests in Milan yesterday, the final decision was made to operate on his shoulder and focus on his recovery, bringing an early end to a 2026 season that offered precious little to celebrate—a result that, alas, was predictable for the former Superbike rider... Test rider Augusto Fernandez will therefore take his place for the rest of the season.

The official Pramac Yamaha statement

Following further medical examinations in Milan, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu will undergo surgery on Monday, October 26, to treat the injury he sustained in the crash at Mandalika. The Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team rider will therefore miss the rest of the season and will be replaced by Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez for the upcoming races.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu travelled to Milan on Monday, October 19, for further medical examinations following the shoulder injury he sustained in a high-speed crash during the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika. Unfortunately, the latest tests confirmed that surgery is necessary to ensure the best possible recovery. In agreement with Toprak, the operation has been scheduled for Monday, October 26, in Milan. After surgery, the Turkish rider will focus on rehabilitation, which will rule him out of the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island and the remaining rounds of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship. Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez will replace Razgatlıoğlu in the upcoming races. Yamaha and Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP wish Toprak a successful operation and a speedy recovery, and will support him throughout the rehabilitation process. They also thank Augusto Fernandez for making himself available.