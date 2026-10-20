Honda has made its choice: Moreira joins Quartararo as LCR bids farewell with “A special season together”

Diogo Moreira joins the Honda HRC factory team, where he will partner Fabio Quartararo: the Brazilian rider’s move is finally official.

It was the most natural choice, although there had been no shortage of speculation that the rookie might move straight to the factory team. Today it’s official: Diogo Moreira (following in Barros’s footsteps in this respect too—2004 with the RC211V) and Fabio Quartararo will be the two Honda HRC Castrol riders for the 2027 MotoGP revolution. LCR Honda will therefore continue with veteran Johann Zarco and welcome rookie David Alonso, who is moving up from Moto2. This was the last official announcement still missing from a MotoGP grid that has been known for some time, although there was uncertainty over the second RC-V at the factory team. Now it’s settled: Honda has chosen to promote a rider who already knows the bike (and has even claimed his first podium at Motegi, on home soil), unlike Quartararo, who is leaving Yamaha. LCR, meanwhile, will also retain an experienced rider alongside a newcomer. That completes the premier-class grid for the MotoGP World Championship, which has seen a great deal of upheaval compared with this year, and leaves plenty of anticipation about which new arrivals will hit the ground running.

LCR Honda bids farewell to its rookie: the official statement

Brazilian rider Diogo Moreira made his MotoGP debut in 2026 with the Pro Honda LCR team. So far in his rookie season, he has secured an impressive second place in the Japanese Grand Prix Sprint, scored several top-10 finishes and earned 74 points across the first 17 Grands Prix. With the season still underway, the team would like to thank Diogo for his commitment, determination, hard work, and ability to learn and adapt to new challenges and situations. Beyond his performances on track, the team also appreciates his cheerful nature, sense of humor and the charisma he brings to the team every day. It has been a rewarding, joyful and truly special journey. Pro Honda LCR would like to thank Diogo for the moments shared, both on and off the track, and wish him all the very best for the future.

Lucio Cecchinello – Pro Honda LCR Team Principal: “Diogo is an incredibly talented and fast rider, and it has been a pleasure to watch him take on the challenge of MotoGP. He has shown great determination, a strong desire to learn and the speed needed to compete at the highest level. We have shared a special season together, both on and off the track, and we would like to thank him for his hard work and commitment. We wish him all the very best for the future.”