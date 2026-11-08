His right foot is broken, his Lusail weekend is over, yet Pecco Bagnaia is choosing to look on the bright side. The Ducati rider took to social media with his first message after crashing in the Qatar Sprint, and his tone is surprising: no anger toward the rider who hit him, but a promise of a swift return and a reminder that he had finally found his stride on the bike during the weekend.

The medical report remains serious. After making contact with Fermin Aldeguer, who hit him from behind, Bagnaia was thrown from his bike and suffered fractures to the fourth and fifth metatarsals in his right foot, as we reported in Bagnaia injured, Qatar GP over: how is the Ducati rider doing? . Ducati announced that the Piedmontese rider would return to Italy for surgery.

Pecco's message

A few lines, but with a clear message for the fans. "What can I say? I'll be back soon, guys," Bagnaia wrote. Then came the words that best capture his state of mind: that of a rider who was getting back on track just as he was forced to stop. "It's strange to say, but Qatar was actually one of the best weekends of the season for me. Unfortunately, sometimes, no matter how hard you try to turn things around, they simply don't go the way you want. And there's nothing you can do about it"

His closing words are almost a confession about a difficult season: "I'm really sorry, but I want to focus on the positives from this weekend, because we've spent far too much time feeling frustrated." These words carry more weight than the physical pain, because they reveal just how much the rider needed to rediscover some positive feelings on his Desmosedici.

Aldeguer's apology

The priority now is surgery in Italy. Only after the operation will it be possible to determine just how swift the return Pecco has promised can really be. In the meantime, he has already decided how he will approach his recovery.