Tech3 revolution, not just the riders: Steiner announces major new changes

Steiner is in MotoGP to succeed and is studying how to grow Tech3 from 2027 onwards: the project doesn’t hinge solely on rider selection.

After fending off Honda’s advances and deciding to continue the partnership with KTM beyond 2027, the Tech3 team is defining other important aspects concerning the future. One of these is certainly the choice of riders. With Enea Bastianini moving to an Aprilia Trackhouse and Maverick Viñales having now split with both KTM and Guenther Steiner, it seems the lineup will be completely overhauled.

MotoGP, KTM Tech3: Marini with a rookie

There’s a good chance that one of Tech3’s KTMs will be ridden by Luca Marini, whose contract expiring at the end of 2026 will not be renewed by Honda. His experience and his skill in providing development feedback are factors being taken into account.

There was also an inquiry about Raul Fernandez, but the Spaniard will sign an extension with Trackhouse: the agreement between the parties has now been reached. After an initial one-year offer, the rider’s wishes were met and he will sign a two-year deal. The arrival of Francesco Guidotti as the new team manager was decisive.

shootout between Manu Gonzalez and Senna Agius, teammates at Intact GP in Moto2. Even though the former leads the middle-class standings, the feeling is that the Australian is ahead. This topic was recently discussed in depth by For the other seat in the team founded by Hervé Poncharal, there is an ongoing, teammates at Intact GP in Moto2. Even though the former leads the middle-class standings, the feeling is that the Australian is ahead. This topic was recently discussed in depth by Edoardo Rovelli, Gonzalez’s manager, on Corsedimoto

Red Bull and livery in doubt: Steiner at work

Beyond handling the rider market, Tech3 also needs to understand whether Red Bull will remain a sponsor and how to strengthen its own identity without being overly dependent on KTM: "In collaboration with KTM," Steiner told Speedweek, "we will follow our own path commercially, including aesthetically. If we no longer have the sponsor, then the look will definitely change."

Red Bull and livery: Steiner announces changes

Over the past two years the team’s colors have been identical to those of the Red Bull KTM factory squad; for the future, they are considering something different. Even if Red Bull remains a sponsor, it appears it will no longer be a title partner. CEO Steiner makes it clear: "What’s certain is that it won’t sponsor us to the same extent as now. It’s not easy at all, but we have to make up for it, and that’s doable. We’re working on it; negotiations are promising. There’s a lot of interest in MotoGP. Naturally, we’re aiming to secure the best possible partner."

In 2027 the team should no longer be called Red Bull KTM Tech3, and the bikes should no longer be orange: "That’s plausible," Steiner confirms. "Times change, and many things have changed at KTM as well."

Negotiations are underway, and the intent to become a bit more independent from KTM in terms of identity and marketing is clear, while still maintaining a strong technical and human bond with the Mattighofen manufacturer. Steiner comes from the world of F1, a reference point for commercial decisions, so he knows what Tech3 needs to try to make a leap in quality.