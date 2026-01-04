MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP garage shake-up: Giribuola with Toprak at Yamaha, crew chief revolution at KTM and LCR

MotoGP
by Alessio Piana
Sunday, 04 January 2026 at 17:00
Toprak Razgatlioglu
If the 2026 MotoGP rider market hasn’t brought major changes, there have been several noteworthy shifts among the crew chiefs. Crucial elements for riders’ sporting success, they are naturally in high demand by both the riders and the teams.

TOPRAK WITH GIRIBUOLA

The most prominent change of colors concerns Alberto Giribuola, who left KTM and Enea Bastianini to accept Yamaha’s offer and oversee Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP debut. The two (in the Red Bull Content Pool photo) have already had the chance to work together during the Valencia Tests, both on the official Tuesday test day and the following Wednesday’s private session organized by the Three Tuning Forks manufacturer.

MOVEMENT AT KTM

With Giribuola at Prima Pramac Yamaha, KTM reshuffled its crew chief lineup. Phil Marron, who worked with Toprak Razgatlioglu during his three WorldSBK titles with Yamaha and BMW, will follow Brad Binder, with Binder’s former crew chief Andres Madrid now assigned to Enea Bastianini.

NOHLES WITH MOREIRA

Klaus Nohles will take charge of Diogo Moreira in his rookie MotoGP season. The German technician, a rider in the 125 and 250 classes in the early 2000s, will continue in the Honda LCR garage after working with Takaaki Nakagami and Somkiat Chantra, and boasts prior experience with Bridgestone and the HRC Test Team.

MOTOGP 2026 RIDERS AND CREW CHIEFS

Ducati Lenovo Team: Marco Rigamonti (Marc Marquez) and Cristian Gabarrini (Pecco Bagnaia)
BK8 Gresini Racing: Donatello Giovanotti (Alex Marquez) and Frankie Carchedi (Fermin Aldeguer)
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team: Massimo Branchini (Fabio Di Giannantonio) and Matteo Flamigni (Franco Morbidelli)
Aprilia Racing: Francesco Venturato (Marco Bezzecchi) and Daniele Romagnoli (Jorge Martin)
Trackhouse Racing: Noe Herrera (Raul Fernandez) and Giovanni Mattarollo (Ai Ogura)
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Paul Trevathan (Pedro Acosta) and Phil Marron (Brad Binder)
Red Bull KTM Tech 3: Manuel Cazeaux (Maverick Vinales) and Andres Madrid (Enea Bastianini)
Honda HRC: Santi Hernandez (Joan Mir) and Christian Pupulin (Luca Marini)
Honda LCR: David Garcia (Johann Zarco) and Klaus Nohles (Diogo Moreira)
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Diego Gubellini (Fabio Quartararo) and David Munoz (Alex Rins)
Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP: Giacomo Guidotti (Jack Miller) and Alberto Giribuola (Toprak Razgatlioglu)

