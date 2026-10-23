23 Riders Academy, discover the new Winter Training Camp in Cartagena

#23 Riders Academy, a new experience: this December, you can fly to Cartagena for the Winter Training Camp. Only 12 places available—here’s how to take part.

On December 7 and 8, the school named after Luca Salvadori is taking young riders to Spain for two days of training. #23 Riders Academy is gearing up for a new international experience with the Winter Training Camp Cartagena, which will take place at the Spanish circuit in the Murcia region. The event, aimed at young riders aged 10 to 18, is designed to offer a training opportunity during the winter break, allowing participants to experience a new circuit and continue developing their sporting skills ahead of the 2027 season. Ohvale bikes will be available to rent, along with packages designed to make the trip easier. More details below.

MORE THAN JUST TRACK TIME: TWO DAYS OF TRAINING

The Winter Training Camp program will alternate on-track training sessions for MiniGP and small-displacement bikes with technical exercises in the paddock, focusing in particular on riding technique, bike control, and direct feedback from the instructors. The event is open to both #23 Riders Academy students and external young riders from Italy and abroad. With English-speaking tutors and instructors on hand, participants will also be able to take part in the training activities in English.

A HASSLE-FREE TRIP

One of the most appealing aspects of the Winter Training Camp is how easy it is to organize the trip. Thanks to its partnership with Ohvale, the Academy will provide several bikes for rent, including the Ohvale GP2 160, GP7 Zongshen, and GP7 powered by Honda. Participants can fly directly to Cartagena, bringing only their riding gear, while bikes, technical support, pit box space, and tutoring will all be arranged at the circuit. For those who prefer to use their own bike, a transport service from Italy to Cartagena and back is also available.

The participation packages have been designed to make the trip easier for families, taking advantage of the Immaculate Conception holiday weekend while minimizing time away from school and work.

ONLY 12 PLACES AVAILABLE

The Winter Training Camp will be open to a maximum of 12 young riders, allowing instructors to work directly with each participant and keep training at the heart of the experience. For #23 Riders Academy, the Cartagena Camp is another step in the development of the school named after Luca Salvadori, with the aim of offering young motorcyclists new training opportunities beyond Italy’s borders.

INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION

Winter Training Camp Cartagena – December 7 and 8, 2026

Participants’ ages: 10–18

Places available: maximum of 12

Phone and WhatsApp: +39 030 5032626