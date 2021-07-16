VIDEO 12h Estoril: L’Endurance scalda un altro show, chi farà il colpaccio?

16 luglio 2021 - 17:38 Di Redazione
Yamaha Yart scatterà in pole nella 12h Estoril, secondo round del Mondiale Endurance. Il via sabato alle 10, sarà una sfida stellare fra Yamaha, BMW, Honda e la Suzuki dominatrice della 24h Le Mans. Diretta integrale su Eurosport, le highlights durante la gara su Corsedimoto
