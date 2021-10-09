VIDEO 6h Most: immagini della finale Endurace, la Suzuki è mondiale

9 ottobre 2021 - 19:53 Di Redazione
La Suzuki Sert Yoshimura ha conquistato il mondiale Endurance con il terzo posto nella 6h Most, finalissima del campionato. La gara si è risolta in volata, dopo un confronto ravvicinatissimo fra BMW e Yamaha
POTRESTI ESSERTI PERSO:
-
VIDEO 6h Most: BMW trionfa nel fantastico sprint con Yamaha Yart!
-
VIDEO 6h Most: Yamaha Moto Ain fuori, Suzuki Sert Yoshimura mondiale!
-
VIDEO 6h Most, Yuki Takahashi tradisce le attese Honda FCC TSR
-
VIDEO 6h Most, la partenza: battaglia furibonda, un quintetto davanti
-
VIDEO 6h Most: tre buoni motivi per non perdere la finalissima Endurance
-
VIDEO 6h Most: Karel Hanika, un giro a tutto gas con Yamaha Yart
-
VIDEO 6h Most, ore 11: oggi gran finale, chi vince il Mondiale Endurance?
-
VIDEO MotoGP: Guardate che fiammata dalla Suzuki di Joan Mir!
-
VIDEO 24h Bol d’Or: Suzuki domina fino alla fine, No Limits sul podio STK
-
VIDEO 24h Bol d’Or: Ducati fine corsa, Suzuki la notte sul velluto
Commenta per primo