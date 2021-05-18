50 team al via della 24 Heures Motos Le Mans 2021

Il rinvio da aprile a giugno della 24 Heures Motos Le Mans 2021 del FIM EWC ha comportato soltanto 2 forfait: saranno 50 le squadre al via, 35 permanenti.

Considerate le attenuanti e la (problematica) situazione vigente, un gran bel numero. Alla 24 Heures Motos Le Mans 2021, 44esima edizione della maratona Endurance della Sarthe che aprirà la stagione del FIM EWC, si presenteranno ben 50 squadre. Dieci in meno rispetto al massimo previsto dal regolamento di 60, con soltanto 2 forfait registratisi in seguito al rinvio della gara da aprile al 12-13 giugno prossimi.

50 TEAM

L’ultima entry list ufficiale divulgata dagli organizzatori ha certificato come il Mondiale Endurance “tiene botta“. Tra le specialità motociclistiche, per la sua essenza e prerogative, più colpite dall’emergenza COVID-19 e conseguente crisi economica, il FIM EWC non sembra accusare il colpo. L’adesione di 50 team al via della 24 ore di Le Mans lo testimonia, ancor più la lista di ben 35 squadre (!) iscritte in forma permanente alla stagione 2021. Tutte regolarmente presenti a Le Mans.

DUE FORFAIT

Rispetto ai 52 team comunicati lo scorso mese di marzo, soltanto in 2 non hanno confermato la loro adesione alla 24 Heures Motos Le Mans 2021. Si tratta del team Dunlop Motors Events, complice il concomitante impegno del WERC a Navarra, e dell’Atlantic Racing Team, originariamente atteso al via addirittura con la nuova Honda CBR 1000RR-R.

GRAND’ITALIA

Di queste 50 squadre, ben 3 sono italiane. I vice-Campioni Superstock in carica del No Limits Motor Team (#44), AvioBike (#101) più il ritorno dello Z Racing (#71). Complessivamente, tra titolari e riserve, sono 13 invece i nostri portabandiera ai nastri di partenza. Da segnalare inoltre la presenza di 5 team ufficiali con Suzuki (via Yoshimura SERT), Yamaha (YART), Honda (F.C.C. TSR), BMW (Team MRP), Kawasaki (SRC) e Ducati (ERC) rappresentate.

ENTRY LIST 24H MOTOS 2021

1- Yoshimura SERT Motul – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Gregg Black/Xavier Simeon/Sylvain Guintoli/Kazuki Watanabe (EWC)

2- Team R2CL – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Danny Kent/Luke Mossey/Dan Linfoot/Jimmy Maccio (EWC)

4- Tati Team Beringer Racing – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Alan Techer/Sebastien Suchet/Julien Enjolras (EWC)

5- F.C.C. TSR Honda France – Honda CBR 1000RR-R – Josh Hook/Yuki Takahashi/Mike Di Meglio (EWC)

6- ERC Endurance Ducati – Ducati Panigale V4 R – Mathieu Gines/Louis Rossi/Etienne Masson/Sylvain Barrier (EWC)

7- YART Yamaha – Yamaha YZF R1 – Karel Hanika/Marvin Fritz/Niccolò Canepa/Michael Laverty (EWC)

8- Team Bolliger Switzerland – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Nigel Walraven/Jan Buhn/Jesper Pellijeff/Marcel Brenner (EWC)

11- Webike SRC Kawasaki France TRICKSTAR – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Jeremy Guarnoni/Erwan Nigon/David Checa (EWC)

14- Maco Racing – Yamaha YZF R1 – Gregory Leblanc/Enzo Boulom/Bram Lambrechts/Tomas Svitok (EWC)

15- Le Mans 2 Roues – Aprilia RSV4 – Marco Boué/Emmanuel Parisse/Eddy Dupuy (Superstock)

18- Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore – Yamaha YZF R1 – Bastien Mackels/Hugo Clere/Johan Nigon (Superstock)

20- Moto Sport Endurance – Yamaha YZF R1 – Anthony Simon/Youenn Le Bras/Jimmy Ollivier/Freddy Dubourg (Superstock)

22- Team 202 – Yamaha YZF R1 – Florent Parret/Amandine Creusot (Superstock)

23- Univers Racing / AC Racing – BMW S1000RR – Leo Meunier/Lucas Meunier/Jimmy Quetel/Philippe Mulhmeyer (Superstock)

24- BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Anthony Loiseau/Jonathan Hardt/Julien Pilot/Romain Mange (Superstock)

27- TRT27 Bazar 2 La Becane – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Cyril Eruam/Cyril Brunet Lugardon/Hugo Girardet/Regis Stolz (Superstock)

30- Team GT Endurance – Yamaha YZF R1 – Camille Lageon/Karl Croix/Clement Begat/Thomas Guilbot (EWC)

31- British Endurance Racing Team – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Jonathan Railton/Joe Akroyd/Kurt Wigley/Matthew Wigley (Superstock)

33- Team 33 Louit April Moto – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Christian Gamarino/David Sanchis/Corentin Perolari/Clement Stoll (Superstock)

34- JMA Racing Action Bike – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Cyril Carillo/Julien Bonnet/Maxime Cudeville (Superstock)

35- TMC35 PMO – Yamaha YZF R1 – John Ross Billega/Maxime Diard/David Le Bail (Superstock)

36- 3ART Best of Bike – Yamaha YZF R1 – Nicolas Escudier/Matthieu Lagrive/Morgan Berchet (EWC)

37- BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team – BMW M1000RR – Markus Reiterberger/Ilya Mikhalchik/Xavi Forés/Kenny Foray (EWC)

40- Fast Team Racing – Kawasaki ZX-10R – David Bouvier/Hervé Cheron/Manu Dagault (Superstock)

41- RAC41 Chromeburner – Honda CBR 1000RR-R – Gregory Fastre/Wayne Tessels/Chris Leesch (Superstock)

44- No Limits Motor Team – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Luca Scassa/Alexis Masbou/Kevin Calia (Superstock)

45- Metiss JBB – Metiss MS19 – Gabriel Pons/Jonathan Goetschy/Ludovic Rizza (Experimental)

51- Team Motostand Endurance – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Baptiste Regouby/Francois Noel/Alexis Hugueville/Antoine Viellard (Superstock)

53- Mana au Competition Ligue contre le Cancer – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Jerome Richard/Bruno Jouis/Samuel Trueb/Simon Potillon (Superstock)

55- National Motos – Honda CBR 1000RR – Stephane Egea/Guillaume Antiga/Kevin Trueb (Superstock)

65- Motobox Kremer Racing – Yamaha YZF R1 – Geoffroy Dehaye/Stefan Strohlein/Benjamin Colliaux (EWC)

66- OG Motorsport by Sarazin – Yamaha YZF R1 – Camille Hedelin/Baptiste Guittet/Alex Plancassagne (Superstock)

71- Z Racing – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Nicola Scagliarini/Mattia Scagliarini/Davide Eccheli/Nico Bonifacio (Superstock)

72- Junior Team LMS Suzuki – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Martin Renaudin/Guillaume Raymond/Valentin Suchet/Alexis Lamire (Superstock)

73- Team Space Moto – Suzuki GSX-R 1000 – Charles Roche/Christophe Brard/Olivier Louaut (Superstock)

77- Wojcik Racing Team – Yamaha YZF R1 – Gino Rea/Sheridan Morais/Randy Krummenacher (EWC)

85- Team Racing 85 – SuKawasaki ZX-10R – Jeremy Herault/Arnaud Gicquel/Kevin Jacob/Antoine Thouzet (Superstock)

86- Pitlane Endurance JP3 – Yamaha YZF R1 – Maxime Pellizotti/Alex Sarrabayrouse/Adrian Parassol/Joseph Foray (Superstock)

90- Team LRP Poland – BMW S1000RR – Dominik Vincon/Kamil Krzemien/Bartlomiej Lewandowski (EWC)

91- Energie Endurance 91 – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Christian Napoli/Federico Napoli/Martin Choy (Superstock)

94- Team LH Racing – Yamaha YZF R1 – Benjamin Fontanelle/Nicolas Cronier/Florent Tourné/Lothaire Hemmer (Superstock)

96- Moto Ain – Yamaha YZF R1 – Roberto Rolfo/Robin Mulhauser/Randy De Puniet (EWC)

97- ADSS97 – Kawasaki ZX-10R – James Edwards/Chris Platt/Johnny Blackshaw/Craig Watson (Superstock)

101- Aviobike – Yamaha YZF R1 – Giovanni Baggi/Andrea Boscoscuro/Christopher Kemmer (Superstock)

116- Kingtyre Fullgas Racing Team – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Arnaud Dejean/David Henriques/Ludovic Hauser (Superstock)

119- Slider Endurance – Yamaha YZF R1 – Charles Cortot/Adrien Rollet/Clement Marmont/Charles Diller (Superstock)

121- Falcon Racing – Yamaha YZF R1 – David Chevalier/Theo Eisen/Loic Millet/Hugo Robert (Superstock)

156- Players – Kawasaki ZX-10R – Arnaud De Kimpe/Matthieu Thibault (Superstock)

333- VRD Igol Pierret Experiences – Yamaha YZF R1 – Florian Alt/Florian Marino/Nico Terol/James Westmoreland (EWC)

777- Wojcik Racing Team 2 – Yamaha YZF R1 – Marek Szkopek/Christoffer Bergman/Michal Filla/Artur Wielebski (Superstock)