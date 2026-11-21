Bezzecchi sets a record and beats Marquez: the Portimao Sprint could decide the 2026 World Championship. Race report and standings from qualifying for the MotoGP Portuguese GP.

Marco Bezzecchi (in record-breaking fashion) holds off Marc Marquez in qualifying at Portimao. Is this an early sign that someone might be able to halt #93’s triumphant charge toward the 2026 MotoGP crown? We’ll find out later in the Sprint, with Jorge Martin starting from seventh—not exactly ideal... Q2 was completed on slick tyres after the day began on a wet track, following rain at the end of Moto3 FP2. Nothing unusual for Portimao... Alex and Marc Marquez topped the final practice sessions in conditions very different from Friday’s. A first glimpse of what to expect in qualifying.

MotoGP Portimao Qualifying Q1

The action resumed on a still-damp track, but conditions changed as the session progressed. Ogura, Miller, Dixon, Quartararo and Bastianini were the first to switch from rain tyres to slicks, with the rest of the riders in this first qualifying session following suit. The battle was wide open until Moreira suffered a frightening highside at Turn 15 (and got straight back up as if nothing had happened!), prompting a red flag with 1:17 remaining after debris was left on track by the #11 Honda LCR. The session then resumed, but the order was effectively set.

MotoGP Portimao Qualifying Q2

A head-to-head battle with few surprises, this was above all a duel between Marc Marquez on the Ducati and the Aprilia riders—the only ones capable of denying him the world title celebration this weekend in Portugal. In the end, #93 would not have the ‘satisfaction’ of securing pole: that went to Marco Bezzecchi, who claimed the top spot by around half a second, setting a new outright MotoGP lap record at Portimao. Marquez was second, with Fabio Di Giannantonio completing the front row. Jorge Martin qualified seventh. It could all be decided later...