Ducati and Aprilia, an Unrelenting Technical Battle: Updates to Bezzecchi’s RS-GP at Sepang

Four races remain in the 1000cc era of MotoGP, but development never stops: Ducati and Aprilia are trading blows with new innovations.

Ducati and Aprilia has long been focused above all on technology. A new chapter unfolded today on the first day of MotoGP action at Sepang, specifically on Marco Bezzecchi’s RS-GP, as shown in our cover photo: a new evolution of the rear swingarm. At Ducati, it is worth recalling that Marc Marquez is using an aerodynamic device on his Desmosedici that echoes the one on the RS-GP. With four races remaining in the 1000cc era, the head-to-head between the two Italian manufacturers, now clear benchmarks in MotoGP, is tighter than ever. Ducati’s progress, highlighted in Australia with The rivalry betweenandhas long been focused above all on technology. A new chapter unfolded today on the first day of MotoGP action at Sepang, specifically on Marco Bezzecchi’s RS-GP, as shown in our cover photo: a new evolution of the rear swingarm. At Ducati, it is worth recalling that Marc Marquez is using an aerodynamic device on his Desmosedici that echoes the one on the RS-GP. With four races remaining in the 1000cc era, the head-to-head between the two Italian manufacturers, now clear benchmarks in MotoGP, is tighter than ever. Ducati’s progress, highlighted in Australia with new deflectors appearing on the rear swingarm and approved by Marquez, was met with an immediate response. It is a shame, though, that Aprilia now has another major problem: its injured riders...

The comparison: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia RS-GP, 2026 Australian GP

The comparison: Marc Marquez, Ducati Desmosedici GP26, 2026 Australian GP

Ducati watches, Aprilia responds

The aforementioned evolution on Desmosedici #93 is none other than an Aprilia-inspired device, introduced to improve the rear end’s handling. The Veneto-based manufacturer took note, and the response came at this Grand Prix. The images come directly from Aprilia: today Marco Bezzecchi took to the track with an additional aerodynamic element fitted to the rear swingarm of his RS-GP. It is proof that, yes, the 1000cc era is drawing to a close, but development continues—and so does the technological battle.

It is certainly nothing new for manufacturers to watch and study one another, often adopting and adapting innovations or developments for their own bikes. In this case, Ducati is keeping a close eye on the Noale-based team, now MotoGP’s new technical benchmark, in an effort to close the gap. For some time, the Borgo Panigale brand had ruled the premier class before running into a few difficulties. That is the situation today, but we have been discussing these same themes for years.

Marc Marquez also touched on the subject. "Sometimes we can learn from others; sometimes others can learn from us," he said, as reported by crash.net. "Everyone watches what the others are doing—even me as a rider—to try to do better." It is not a matter of copying and pasting, but of adapting ideas to the bike and, in turn, naturally advancing an ever-evolving technological contest—one that keeps the competition alive beyond the abilities of the riders we see on track. The duel goes on.